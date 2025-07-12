The Best Liquor Ratio To Use If You're Trying Out A Bourbon Martini
In theory, a martini sounds like a simple, classic drink, but there are actually countless ways to order one. Some prefer vodka, some prefer gin, some like to play around with wet and dry martinis, and others like to check unique martinis off their cocktail bucket list by getting a little creative with their order. One way to spice up your usual martini is to make it with bourbon instead of vodka or gin, an easy swap that gives your drink a deliciously smoky twist. As with any martini, however, the key to perfecting its flavor is to use the right ingredients and nail your ratios.
Chowhound spoke exclusively to expert mixologist Cody Goldstein, founder and chief creative officer of Muddling Memories (@muddlingmemories on Instagram), for his advice on the best liquor ratio. According to him, a good place to begin for your first bourbon martini is "2 parts bourbon to 1 part dry or sweet vermouth, depending on your taste." Vermouth is a fortified wine liquor that comes in two main varieties — dry and sweet. Traditionally, martinis use dry vermouth, but Goldstein suggests that a bourbon martini could be complemented by either kind. "If you're going for a dry martini vibe, use dry vermouth; if you want something a little richer and rounder, sweet vermouth works well," he says. Whichever vermouth you prefer, mixing it in a 2:1 ratio with your bourbon lets the sweet, spicy flavor of the bourbon shine, while still allowing you to enjoy your martini without bourbon's burn.
More tips for beautifully balanced bourbon martinis
Finding the perfect bourbon-to-vermouth ratio isn't the only factor that goes into making a dynamite bourbon martini. Bourbon is a spirit with a pretty different character than either vodka or gin, meaning it's important to tweak your martini strategy a little when using it. Cody Goldstein explains, "Since bourbon is more robust than gin or vodka, you'll want to stir — not shake — the cocktail to preserve that smooth texture." None of that controversial James Bond's signature martini catchphrase here, thank you very much. "Also, a dash of bitters (like orange or Angostura) goes a long way in tying the drink together," he advises. Because bourbon gives the drink a warmer, sweeter flavor profile than traditional martinis, Goldstein recommends, "garnish-wise, skip the olive — go for a cherry or orange peel instead."
Of course, using the right bourbon is also essential to cocktail success. There are many different bourbons to choose from, some of which are better left on the liquor store shelf. When it comes to mixing a bourbon martini, Goldstein says, "look for something mid-proof with a good balance of sweetness and spice." He adds, "A wheated bourbon (like Maker's Mark) will be softer and smoother, while a rye-forward bourbon will give it a bit more bite. Avoid anything overly oaky or high-proof — it can throw off the balance." These tips will help you make the best bourbon martinis.