The Best Liquor Ratio To Use If You're Trying Out A Bourbon Martini

In theory, a martini sounds like a simple, classic drink, but there are actually countless ways to order one. Some prefer vodka, some prefer gin, some like to play around with wet and dry martinis, and others like to check unique martinis off their cocktail bucket list by getting a little creative with their order. One way to spice up your usual martini is to make it with bourbon instead of vodka or gin, an easy swap that gives your drink a deliciously smoky twist. As with any martini, however, the key to perfecting its flavor is to use the right ingredients and nail your ratios.

Chowhound spoke exclusively to expert mixologist Cody Goldstein, founder and chief creative officer of Muddling Memories (@muddlingmemories on Instagram), for his advice on the best liquor ratio. According to him, a good place to begin for your first bourbon martini is "2 parts bourbon to 1 part dry or sweet vermouth, depending on your taste." Vermouth is a fortified wine liquor that comes in two main varieties — dry and sweet. Traditionally, martinis use dry vermouth, but Goldstein suggests that a bourbon martini could be complemented by either kind. "If you're going for a dry martini vibe, use dry vermouth; if you want something a little richer and rounder, sweet vermouth works well," he says. Whichever vermouth you prefer, mixing it in a 2:1 ratio with your bourbon lets the sweet, spicy flavor of the bourbon shine, while still allowing you to enjoy your martini without bourbon's burn.