Which Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Is Best According To Reviews

As one of the most recognized chefs in the world, Gordon Ramsay knows what it takes to run a successful restaurant. The hard-working chef and dad to six kids owns way more restaurants than you realize — close to 60 globally, with 33 in the United States alone. While the criteria for determining the best restaurant is subjective, looking at patron and expert reviews is helpful for determining which establishments are at the top of the list. With the help of reviews on Yelp, Tripadvisor, and OpenTable, as well as the expertise from the Michelin Guide, it would seem that the best restaurant owned by the fiery chef is Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London.

Located in London's Chelsea neighborhood since 1998, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is the chef's eponymous first restaurant and provides an elevated fine dining experience, serving modern French cuisine. In 2001 the restaurant earned three Michelin stars, the highest amount of stars a restaurant can achieve. Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants that meet extremely high culinary standards. Ramsay's restaurant is currently one of only 146 restaurants in the world with three stars.

In addition to this high achievement, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay has high scores on review websites: a 4.4 on Yelp, 4.6 on OpenTable, and 4.5 on Tripadvisor. One satisfied patron on Yelp wrote, "The best experience I've ever had. Everything was absolutely perfect. My first three star Michelin restaurant and it def set the standards so high for the others I went to after."

