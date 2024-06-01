Which Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Is Best According To Reviews
As one of the most recognized chefs in the world, Gordon Ramsay knows what it takes to run a successful restaurant. The hard-working chef and dad to six kids owns way more restaurants than you realize — close to 60 globally, with 33 in the United States alone. While the criteria for determining the best restaurant is subjective, looking at patron and expert reviews is helpful for determining which establishments are at the top of the list. With the help of reviews on Yelp, Tripadvisor, and OpenTable, as well as the expertise from the Michelin Guide, it would seem that the best restaurant owned by the fiery chef is Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London.
Located in London's Chelsea neighborhood since 1998, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is the chef's eponymous first restaurant and provides an elevated fine dining experience, serving modern French cuisine. In 2001 the restaurant earned three Michelin stars, the highest amount of stars a restaurant can achieve. Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants that meet extremely high culinary standards. Ramsay's restaurant is currently one of only 146 restaurants in the world with three stars.
In addition to this high achievement, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay has high scores on review websites: a 4.4 on Yelp, 4.6 on OpenTable, and 4.5 on Tripadvisor. One satisfied patron on Yelp wrote, "The best experience I've ever had. Everything was absolutely perfect. My first three star Michelin restaurant and it def set the standards so high for the others I went to after."
Reviews of Ramsay's other Michelin-starred restaurants
Including Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, the famous chef currently owns a total of five Michelin-starred restaurants – three located in London and two in France. In addition to being award-winning restaurants, they are highly reviewed by restaurantgoers.
Opened in February 2022, Restaurant 1890 by Gordon Ramsay is located in the historical Savoy Hotel in London, serving modern French cuisine. The popular restaurant earned a Michelin star in February 2024, a testament to its outstanding cooking and service. It also has a high rating of 5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor and 4.8 out of 5 on OpenTable.
Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, another Michelin-starred restaurant in London, also serves modern French cuisine and is highly reviewed by diners, with a score of 4.4 out of 5 on Yelp and 4.6 on OpenTable. It received a score of 4.5 on Tripadvisor, as well as the designation of Traveler's Choice 2023, a Tripadvisor award given to restaurants, attractions, and hotels that are highly reviewed and ranked in the top 10% of properties on the website.
Inspired by Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, Gordon Ramsay au Trianon is a Michelin-starred restaurant located in the luxurious Trianon Palace and Spa in Versailles, France and has a current rating of 4.5 on Tripadvisor. Also located in France, Le Pressoir d'Argent in the InterContinental Bordeaux – Le Grand Hôtel has two Michelin stars and a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor. Both restaurants received the Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice 2023 award.
Reviews of Ramsay's American restaurants
While Gordon Ramsay's Michelin-starred restaurants are currently located overseas, he has dozens of restaurants in the U.S. that have mostly good reviews by patrons. His flagship restaurants are primarily on the Las Vegas Strip (he currently has seven Las Vegas restaurants), but he's also opened numerous franchise locations across the country.
One of his highest rated U.S. restaurants is Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen – Las Vegas, which has over 11,000 reviews and a score of 4.4 on Yelp, as well as a 4.6 average rating from almost 49,000 reviews on OpenTable. The reviews of other Hell's Kitchen locations, such as Lake Tahoe or Atlantic City, are decent but not as favorable. Ramsay's Kitchen – Las Vegas is also among the highest-rated Ramsay restaurants in the U.S., with a 4.3 score on Yelp, 4.0 on Tripadvisor, and 4.6 on OpenTable.
Another popular restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Burger – Las Vegas has a score of 3.9 on Yelp, 4.0 on Tripadvisor, and 4.4 on OpenTable. Other locations are rated slightly lower, for example, the Boston location has a 3.3 on Yelp and 4.0 on Tripadvisor, while the Chicago location has a 3.8 Yelp score and 4.0 on Tripadvisor.
Finally, Gordon Ramsay Steak – Las Vegas is well reviewed with a 3.9 Yelp score, 4.0 on Tripadvisor, and 4.5 on OpenTable. Reviews differ among locations but the Westlake, Louisiana restaurant received even higher scores with a 4.1 on Yelp; 5.0 on Tripadvisor and 4.7 on OpenTable.