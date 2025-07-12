Flip Multiple Hot Dogs At Once With This Genius Skewer Hack

Grilling hot dogs always seems like an easy proposition for getting a little taste of backyard Americana in no time, and with hardly any effort at all. But then you end up with unevenly charred or underdone franks and stray wieners helplessly marooned at the bottom of the drip pan. All of the required tong turning and inevitable rolling is enough to make almost anyone retreat to the (gasp!) microwave. And these are only a couple of ways you could be cooking your hot dogs wrong. One piercing trick, however, can eliminate those issues in just a few seconds.

For maximum grilled hot dog control, skewer several through the side in a row before grilling, leaving gaps between each hot dog. This keeps summer's favorite sausages all together for a uniform finish, and it prevents any stray dogs from absconding to the depths of your grill and becoming inedible. You might see variations on this technique circulating on social media come peak grilling season each year, but you can be just as successful with a slightly different tack than some posters tend to take.