Give Old-School Tomato Pie A Twist By Transforming It Into A Delicious Dip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The food world's existential questions are as entertaining as they are irksome. Is a hot dog a sandwich? Is cereal actually soup? And finally, isn't tomato pie already more or less textured like a dip? The answers are no, sometimes, and yes, but you can still maximize the latter's consistency to create a festive snack perfect for a dinner party or summer cookout.
To be clear, today we are talking about the Southern cheesy roasted tomato pie that's characterized by its creamy interior, rather than Philadelphia's pizza-adjacent tomato pie, which tops a thick, soft crust with little more than tomato sauce or gravy. The former fills a flaky Parmesan crust with layers of sliced tomatoes and a mix of cream cheese, cheddar cheese, herbs, and seasonings. It's that critical dairy-based blend that you're looking to amplify and multiply when reconfiguring the basic conceit into a dip, and you can still incorporate the crust's quality via the chips, toast points, or other vehicle you'll use to scoop this fantastic adapted app.
As easy as tomato pie, if not even a little easier
Tomato pie dip, of course, totally skips the crust, and thus also the required dough making and baking. Instead, its main event is the creamy center. You can simply follow that part of your favorite tomato pie recipe and blend together the typical cheese duo with diced tomatoes, complementary herbs like basil and thyme, and old standards like salt and pepper, then spread it in a pan, top with more cheddar, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for a satisfying crowd-pleaser. You can also shower the finished product with chopped fresh tomatoes for even more of a gesture to the pie from whence this dip is derived.
Tortilla or pita chips, baguette medallions, and crudités are all great for dipping in this tomato pie adaptation. Parmesan crisps, which you can easily make with a box grater and a sheet pan, further nod to the source material. Whole Foods' asiago cheddar cheese crisps also provide a similar riff without any additional preparation.