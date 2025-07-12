Give Old-School Tomato Pie A Twist By Transforming It Into A Delicious Dip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The food world's existential questions are as entertaining as they are irksome. Is a hot dog a sandwich? Is cereal actually soup? And finally, isn't tomato pie already more or less textured like a dip? The answers are no, sometimes, and yes, but you can still maximize the latter's consistency to create a festive snack perfect for a dinner party or summer cookout.

To be clear, today we are talking about the Southern cheesy roasted tomato pie that's characterized by its creamy interior, rather than Philadelphia's pizza-adjacent tomato pie, which tops a thick, soft crust with little more than tomato sauce or gravy. The former fills a flaky Parmesan crust with layers of sliced tomatoes and a mix of cream cheese, cheddar cheese, herbs, and seasonings. It's that critical dairy-based blend that you're looking to amplify and multiply when reconfiguring the basic conceit into a dip, and you can still incorporate the crust's quality via the chips, toast points, or other vehicle you'll use to scoop this fantastic adapted app.