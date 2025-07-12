What Makes Rhode Island's Clear Clam Chowder Different Than The Rest

Whether you live in Maine, Boston, San Francisco, New York City, or elsewhere, you've probably pledged your allegiance to either Manhattan or New England clam chowder — and wouldn't dream of ever ordering the other style of soup when you see it on a restaurant menu. But what if there were a third soup option out there? It turns out, there's another style of clam chowder that most of us from outside the East Coast haven't heard of. Clear clam chowder isn't as well-known as other chowders, but it's popular at some of Rhode Island's historic restaurants around the Ocean State and in other parts of New England.

Unlike more traditional chowder, the Little Rhody version is lighter and made without cream, milk, or tomatoes. If you're interested in trying it on a beach visit to Rhode Island this summer, read on to learn what ingredients go into Rhode Island-style clam chowder and why it might be worth a try.