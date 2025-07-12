What Makes Rhode Island's Clear Clam Chowder Different Than The Rest
Whether you live in Maine, Boston, San Francisco, New York City, or elsewhere, you've probably pledged your allegiance to either Manhattan or New England clam chowder — and wouldn't dream of ever ordering the other style of soup when you see it on a restaurant menu. But what if there were a third soup option out there? It turns out, there's another style of clam chowder that most of us from outside the East Coast haven't heard of. Clear clam chowder isn't as well-known as other chowders, but it's popular at some of Rhode Island's historic restaurants around the Ocean State and in other parts of New England.
Unlike more traditional chowder, the Little Rhody version is lighter and made without cream, milk, or tomatoes. If you're interested in trying it on a beach visit to Rhode Island this summer, read on to learn what ingredients go into Rhode Island-style clam chowder and why it might be worth a try.
What is Rhode Island clam chowder?
While New England clam chowder is cream-based and Manhattan is tomato-based, Rhode Island-style chowder is in a clear clam broth, making it a lighter choice than its chowder counterparts. The other main ingredients in the clear soup recipe are similar to a New England clam chowder, including potatoes, onions, bacon, and, of course, clams. You can find this style of soup on menus at several Rhode Island seafood shacks, and it might be listed as "Rhode Island Clear Clam Chowder," like it is on the menu at the Blount Clam Shack in Warren, Rhode Island.
You can also find it on the menu at more upscale seafood restaurants throughout the state, like at Hemenway's Seafood Grill and Oyster Bar in Providence. You can also find hybrid varieties of chowder in other parts of New England, like at Lenny and Joe's Fish Tale Restaurant in Westbrook, Connecticut, where the Fish Tale Chowder is made with quahog clams and served in a clear broth with a splash of milk. And if a visit to New England isn't in the books right now, follow these clam chowder cooking tips, and you can make your favorite version of chowder at home.