The Vintage-Inspired Appliance That Makes Summer Cookouts Way More Fun

Nothing screams "summer" like a backyard barbecue complete with family, friends, and plenty of delicious food. Hamburgers and hot dogs are a summer cookout staple, but grilling like a BBQ master requires some skill and practice, not to mention access to a grill in the first place. In fact, partiers (and sausage enthusiasts) of the past had a different method to perfectly cook hot dog after hot dog for the ultimate summer celebration, no grill required. It was called, fittingly, a hot dog cooker — or "hot dogger" — and while the true vintage appliances may not be available or advisable to try these days, there are a number of devices inspired by this classic on the modern market.

The original 1970s-era hot dogger was made by a brand called Presto, and it honestly looks like a medieval torture device for sausages. To cook, the dogs were skewered on either end by metal spikes and electrocuted. By current standards, this sounds like a pretty wild way to roast a weenie, and according to comments online, you could taste the electric current in every bite. Despite questionable safety practices and flavor results, these devices not only looked cool, they cooked hot dogs super quickly, with minimal prep or cleanup required. If you want to feed a whole party fast with your own unique appliance, you can purchase a vintage-inspired hot dog cooker on Amazon, like the Nostalgia Diner-Style Steamer or the Nostalgia Two Slot Hot Dog and Bun Toaster. Though they won't electrocute your dogs, they will cook them quickly and easily with a touch of retro flair.