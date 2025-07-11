The Vintage-Inspired Appliance That Makes Summer Cookouts Way More Fun
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nothing screams "summer" like a backyard barbecue complete with family, friends, and plenty of delicious food. Hamburgers and hot dogs are a summer cookout staple, but grilling like a BBQ master requires some skill and practice, not to mention access to a grill in the first place. In fact, partiers (and sausage enthusiasts) of the past had a different method to perfectly cook hot dog after hot dog for the ultimate summer celebration, no grill required. It was called, fittingly, a hot dog cooker — or "hot dogger" — and while the true vintage appliances may not be available or advisable to try these days, there are a number of devices inspired by this classic on the modern market.
The original 1970s-era hot dogger was made by a brand called Presto, and it honestly looks like a medieval torture device for sausages. To cook, the dogs were skewered on either end by metal spikes and electrocuted. By current standards, this sounds like a pretty wild way to roast a weenie, and according to comments online, you could taste the electric current in every bite. Despite questionable safety practices and flavor results, these devices not only looked cool, they cooked hot dogs super quickly, with minimal prep or cleanup required. If you want to feed a whole party fast with your own unique appliance, you can purchase a vintage-inspired hot dog cooker on Amazon, like the Nostalgia Diner-Style Steamer or the Nostalgia Two Slot Hot Dog and Bun Toaster. Though they won't electrocute your dogs, they will cook them quickly and easily with a touch of retro flair.
Pros and cons of a hot dog cooker
From slow cookers to air fryers to everything in between, there's a seemingly endless array of kitchen appliances you could add to your collection, and a dedicated hot dog cooker might not seem like the most essential one. However, these devices certainly have their place in the home of anyone who enjoys hot dogs or sausages regularly, and considering that Americans are eating more hot dogs than ever before, you might be one of them.
Hot dog cookers vary in size and methodology, so certain models may better suit your needs. For example, a small two slot toaster can only make a pair of dogs at a time, while a larger steamer is able to cook dozens at once, making it perfect for a cookout party. Another popular choice is a hot dog roller machine, like this Oscar Mayer Countertop Roller and Toaster Oven. These cook more similarly to a grill, giving the wieners a charred, crispy texture in contrast to the plump, juicier character of steamed hot dogs.
While most hot dog cookers can be used in the kitchen and outdoors, they have far less versatility than a BBQ grill. Their main benefits are their fun, novelty vibe and their ability to cook hot dogs quickly and with minimal mess. But if your only goal is to feed lots of hungry guests, you can always use a slow cooker to cook 20 hot dogs at once, or stick with the old reliable grill.