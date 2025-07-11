The Popular Chili's Entree That Doesn't Really Deserve Its Hype

Chili's is an affordable chain restaurant serving classic American food with an option for just about everyone. But as with most restaurants, some menu items are better than others. If you're looking to order a filling entrée with plenty of flavor, you might want to avoid the ultimate Cajun pasta — it landed in the lowest spot on Chowhound's ranking of popular Chili's dishes.

There's no denying that if you're looking for a meal to fill you up, this is it. The ultimate Cajun pasta comes with grilled chicken and shrimp, plus penne pasta tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce. It's topped with tomatoes and green onions, then seasoned with Cajun spices. Despite being plenty of food, the sauce leaves something to be desired, as does the chicken, which both lack flavor compared to the Cajun-dusted shrimp. And reviews of the dish suggest it's unreliable in terms of how much seasoning and protein is added to each order.