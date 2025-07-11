How To Infuse Citrus Flavor In Drinks Without The Steep Time

If you've ever infused a fancy drink with a bright citrus flavor, it probably took you a little while to achieve, right? Infusing is a process that typically involves long soaks and hours of patience. Turns out, if you're in a rush or the afternoon cocktail idea was sprung on you last minute, you can achieve a beautiful, balanced citrus flavor without any steeping at all. Simply blend the flavor right into your drink.

Yes, blend. Yes, all of it. We're talking zest, peel, and juice — even whole segments can be thrown into a blender with the rest of your liquids. Sweeten it up with a little sugar or syrup, or even throw some herbs and spices straight in there. This is a party everyone is invited to! All you need to do after blending is give it a good strain with fine mesh or cheesecloth to get all the chunky bits out. You're left with a brilliantly flavored mix that tastes like it was steeped overnight. This is one of the simple formulas for crafting perfect mocktails every time because it's fast, fresh, and highly customizable. In addition to mocktails, this technique works for lemonade, cocktails, soda, and herbal tea. It can even jazz up some basic sparkling water on a hot day. It's a great way to skip the middleman, save yourself a load of time, and get a flavor hit immediately.