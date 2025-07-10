The North Carolina Seafood Buffet That Serves 8 Types Of All-You-Can-Eat Crab

North Carolina may be best known for its barbecue, but there's more to this Southern foodie haven than smoked pork and tangy sauce. For instance, milk is the official state drink of North Carolina, and you'll also find country ham, slushy-style Cheerwine, and, thanks to its Atlantic coastline, some of the best all-you-can-eat seafood in the South.

North Carolina is home to the famed Outer Banks, a strip of islands dotted with colorful beach houses and, of course, some seriously great restaurants. Along the scenic Outer Banks and located in Kitty Hawk, there's a standout spot that's redefining the North Carolina seafood buffet experience: Jimmy's Seafood Buffet. For many of us, crab legs are the main appeal at all-you-can-eat buffets, but Jimmy's takes this up a notch by offering eight different types of crab (and sometimes more). In addition to all that crab, Jimmy's offers more than 15 other types of seafood, including shellfish and local fresh catches.

According to the Jimmy's website, adult AYCE buffet access costs just $55.99, and it includes a long list of seafood options that are either raw, steamed and seasoned, fried, or pan-seared. Plus, there are options like pineapple glazed ham, Jamaican jerk chicken, BBQ ribs, and corn dog nuggets available. You'll also find a wide range of sides including mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, fried okra, pickled beets, and hushpuppies.