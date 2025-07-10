The North Carolina Seafood Buffet That Serves 8 Types Of All-You-Can-Eat Crab
North Carolina may be best known for its barbecue, but there's more to this Southern foodie haven than smoked pork and tangy sauce. For instance, milk is the official state drink of North Carolina, and you'll also find country ham, slushy-style Cheerwine, and, thanks to its Atlantic coastline, some of the best all-you-can-eat seafood in the South.
North Carolina is home to the famed Outer Banks, a strip of islands dotted with colorful beach houses and, of course, some seriously great restaurants. Along the scenic Outer Banks and located in Kitty Hawk, there's a standout spot that's redefining the North Carolina seafood buffet experience: Jimmy's Seafood Buffet. For many of us, crab legs are the main appeal at all-you-can-eat buffets, but Jimmy's takes this up a notch by offering eight different types of crab (and sometimes more). In addition to all that crab, Jimmy's offers more than 15 other types of seafood, including shellfish and local fresh catches.
According to the Jimmy's website, adult AYCE buffet access costs just $55.99, and it includes a long list of seafood options that are either raw, steamed and seasoned, fried, or pan-seared. Plus, there are options like pineapple glazed ham, Jamaican jerk chicken, BBQ ribs, and corn dog nuggets available. You'll also find a wide range of sides including mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, fried okra, pickled beets, and hushpuppies.
Crab takes the cake at Jimmy's Seafood Buffet
Jimmy's Seafood Buffet doesn't just serve crab; it celebrates it. The all-you-can-eat buffet features eight varieties, including Alaskan snow crab legs, Jonah crab clusters, Seattle Dungeness crab, Canadian jumbo crab legs, Florida stone crab claws, and briny Norwegian crab legs. Local favorites like North Carolina blue crabs and seasonal soft shell crabs round out the spread, making this one of the most crab-loaded buffets around.
Each type of crab brings something different to the table: Snow crab legs are briny and mildly sweet; Dungeness offers a sweet, nutty bite; Jonah has a firmer, flakier texture with lots of flavor; and soft shells provide a rich, crabby flavor and creamy texture. The local blue crabs are smaller but intensely rich and buttery, while stone crab claws have a lobster-like flavor. There's more to Jimmy's than just legs, though! Deviled crab, crab cakes, crab bisque, creamy crab dip, and fried clam strips are more ways to savor the rest of the crab at this beloved buffet. You can even get lobster tail and lobster claw, in addition to scallops, mussels, and other seafood delicacies.
Pro tip: This spot seems to be buzzing during peak summer months, being both crowded and noisy. Reviewers rave about the incredible service (which is important since waitstaff is a good indicator of a buffet's food quality) but lament long wait times. Still, if you're here for crab in every form, Jimmy's is unmatched. For those not in a crustacean mood, though, it might not be worth the wait.