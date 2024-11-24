How Milk Became The Official State Drink Of North Carolina

The North Carolina Milk Commission first requested the title be bestowed upon the beverage. While opposing voters vied for a drink with a cultural or historical connection to North Carolina, milk was victorious, as the bill passed in the Senate with a tally of 39 to 3 and 93 yes votes and 3 nos in the House. At the time the law was passed in 1987, the state was producing 179 million gallons of milk annually.

In today's dwindling dairy economy, fluid cow's milk consumption has been on a steady decline. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the downward trend has been ongoing for over 70 years, plummeting rapidly in the 2010s. While not the only factor observed, the USDA did note the popularity of plant based alternatives as contributor to the dairy slump.

Although it's not the country's most popular coffee topping, milk remains important to North Carolina's economy. According to North Carolina State University, almost 1 billion pounds of milk are produced in North Carolina every year, where most of the dairy farms are family owned and run. North Carolina also isn't the only state to recognize the milk as a symbolic state staple. Of 30 states with a designated state drink, 22 of them have given the title to milk.