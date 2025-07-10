This Versatile Korean Cookware Also Happens To Be One Of The Most Durable

Since dolsot conducts heat well, it cooks food at a faster rate and can keep food warm for quite awhile. You can actually cook a perfect fried egg in it like you would with cast iron. The stone material is also able to absorb water, so it makes your rice moist and easier to reheat. At restaurants, dolsot bibimbap is typically served while still sizzling and continues to cook even as you eat it. People enjoy that the piping hot stone makes the rice at the bottom of the pot crispy, adding a delightful crunchy texture to the dish. Koreans call this toasted rice "nurungji."

However, it's important to take extra care not to damage your kitchen surfaces or burn yourself when handling one. If not placed on a trivet before setting down, you could damage your table. Or, worse, you could end up with a nasty burn if you touch the pot without thinking. The fact that the dolsot keeps the food so hot for so long also means you could end up with a burnt tongue if you try eating too soon. The stone pots are also heavy, so much so that if you drop one, it could break your toes.