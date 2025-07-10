The Post-Picnic Decision That Can Potentially Cause Health Risks

We've all been there: Enjoying an absolutely delicious meal at a picnic, going back for one plate after another, hoping there will be enough left for you to have a third (or fourth) plate. At the end of the picnic, you see that there's still plenty of your favorite dish remaining, and you're tempted to take it home to enjoy later. While stowing away your grandma's famous potato salad or your own trademark key lime pie might seem like a great idea in the moment, it's important to be aware of food safety rules so that you don't end up regretting your decision. A bad choice at an outdoor picnic can quickly transform a beautiful day with loved ones into an unforgettable evening of seriously severe stomach troubles (be sure to steer clear of other outdoor picnic mistakes, as well).

When food sits out at room temperature for too long, bacteria can grow to dangerous levels. The "Danger Zone" for uber-rapid bacterial growth sits between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In as little as 20 minutes within this temperature range, levels of dangerous bacteria (including E. coli, Salmonella, and Staphylococcus) can double. Remember, this isn't just about the time you're enjoying food at the picnic. Your favorite dishes are also gaining or losing heat from the moment you take it off the stove or grill, or out of the fridge to head to your picnic spot.