The Sports Legend Denny's Named Its Most Popular Breakfast Item After

Denny's Grand Slam is easily the restaurant's most recognizable meal that comes with two fresh-made buttermilk pancakes, two eggs cooked to your preference, two strips of bacon, and two sausage links. While there are some Denny's Grand Slam alternatives we wish would come back, this famous breakfast wouldn't exist without the late and great MLB legend Hank Aaron.

The original Grand Slam was introduced in 1977 and featured two pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips, and two sausage links. The breakfast was made to honor Aaron for hitting 755 home runs throughout his career, passing Babe Ruth's home run record of 714. At the time, Aaron was playing for the Atlanta Braves. It was in Atlanta where the player made his claim to fame and planted his roots after retiring from the game. However, his accomplishments did not end there, as he would soon be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1982.

Aaron was known for his polite and humble demeanor, but would be outspoken during civil rights discussions. Moreover, he was an advocate for Black participation in professional baseball and became the first Black executive for the MLB. Aaron had a successful baseball career, among many other accomplishments, which included operating several restaurant franchises.