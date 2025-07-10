Wait, Do Some Buffets Charge For Bringing In Babies?

Buffets can be fun experiences, but there are a of couple bizarre stories that make the rounds online. And no, this isn't about food poisoning caused by some obvious meals you should be avoiding at a buffet. It may sound like an internet rumor gone too far, but yes, some buffets have tried to charge families for bringing in babies. Granted, most places are pretty straightforward: Kids under a certain age (usually under the age of four) eat free, and older children pay a reduced price. Take one Reddit post, where a family was asked to pay a whopping $75 for their newborn at a buffet. That baby wasn't eating, wasn't sitting at the table, and probably slept through the entire outing.

However, the restaurant still tried to add on a full adult meal charge. Naturally, the internet did what it does best, and the outrage spread like wildfire. That story had dozens of replies, many from equally outraged parents. Most swore they'd walk out before paying a cent. Others chimed in with tales of their own buffet nightmare stories, including toddlers who were charged adult prices simply because they were taller than expected, or had a bigger appetite and dared to go up for seconds.