Wait, Do Some Buffets Charge For Bringing In Babies?
Buffets can be fun experiences, but there are a of couple bizarre stories that make the rounds online. And no, this isn't about food poisoning caused by some obvious meals you should be avoiding at a buffet. It may sound like an internet rumor gone too far, but yes, some buffets have tried to charge families for bringing in babies. Granted, most places are pretty straightforward: Kids under a certain age (usually under the age of four) eat free, and older children pay a reduced price. Take one Reddit post, where a family was asked to pay a whopping $75 for their newborn at a buffet. That baby wasn't eating, wasn't sitting at the table, and probably slept through the entire outing.
However, the restaurant still tried to add on a full adult meal charge. Naturally, the internet did what it does best, and the outrage spread like wildfire. That story had dozens of replies, many from equally outraged parents. Most swore they'd walk out before paying a cent. Others chimed in with tales of their own buffet nightmare stories, including toddlers who were charged adult prices simply because they were taller than expected, or had a bigger appetite and dared to go up for seconds.
Age-based vs. height-based pricing
Interestingly, some restaurants, particularly in the United Kingdom, base pricing on height instead of age, and that can be a problem if your toddler happens to be in the 95th percentile. So, if your 2-year-old is tall for their age, they could technically be considered "adult height," even if they're still munching on Goldfish crackers and playing with the salt shakers. In other cases, restaurants look at people's appetites. That means a 6-year-old who loves mashed potatoes and goes back for seconds might end up getting charged the same as a 30-year-old linebacker. But even then, charging for a newborn who isn't even old enough to sit up is excessive.
Some big buffet chains like Golden Corral have printed and posted age-based pricing. It usually reads as children under 3 eating for free, while those aged 4 to 12 pay discounted prices. This way, it's easier for parents and guardians to budget accordingly. Just remember to maintain a positive attitude, have a light meal before going, and steer clear of buffet salads!
Be sure to ask ahead
When you go to smaller, independently owned buffets, the rules may become vague. Some restaurants charge a flat fee regardless of food consumed, and others hike the price if there's any food leftover on your plate. The logic is that the buffet is "all you can eat," not "all you plan to eat," and by entering the establishment, you're agreeing to the pricing.
Nonetheless, the majority of restaurants will not ask you to pay for a baby or a little kid who's not going to be eating. However, to avoid the awkward conversations at the checkout counter, it doesn't hurt to ask about a buffet's child policy before you sit down. You can also call ahead if you've never been there before. That way, if they attempt to charge for an infant, you're not caught off guard. Even if you're visiting the best buffet in your state, buffets are meant to be low-stress experiences: no frustrating menu decisions or waiting for the kitchen. You simply stack your plate and go. But nothing kills that experience faster than being handed a bill with a charge for someone who can't even hold a plate.