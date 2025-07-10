The Sneaky Reason In-N-Out Does Pop-Ups All Over The World

In-N-Out is one of the most famous burger chains coming out of California, with celebrities like Julia Child saying In-N-Out burgers were her favorite. The chain has also gotten attention for its pop-up events that occur all over the world. Although the chain is beloved both inside and out of the United States, the reason behind these pop-ups is a defensive strategy that protects In-N-Out's menu, name, and other assets.

Over the years, in countries like Australia, Mexico, Germany, and several others, In-N-Out lookalikes were going viral online. A more recent copycat, named In-En-Aut, doesn't even try to hide its trademark infringements. The wannabe burger joint uses nearly identical ingredients and even mocks In-N-Out's logo with its parody version –mirrored yellow arrows minus the tips.

Historically speaking, In-N-Out has fought many legal battles to protect its trademark in the U.S., even against small mom-and-pop dry cleaners. While In-N-Out is often successful defending its trademark and trade dress in the U.S., overseas, it poses a more complicated legal battle due to intellectual property laws. Furthermore, imposters are only making minor tweaks. For example, one chain restaurant in China called CaliBurger altered its menu from using In-N-Out's branded "Animal Style Fries" to "Wild Style Fries" after settling a trademark dispute between the two burger joints. Ultimately, trademark laws vary by country. To retain trademark protection, a brand must demonstrate commercial use in that country or risk losing protection. In New Zealand, for example, three years of inactivity can result in a trademark name returning to public use.