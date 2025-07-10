Canned Oysters Get A Mouthwatering Crunch With One Simple Move
Summer is here, and that means oyster season is upon us. Well, technically, the best season to buy wild oysters is September through April, but, with a rise in farmed oysters, people can now enjoy them in the summertime. For many of us, that means hanging with friends at your favorite waterfront bar with an Aperol spritz in hand and a pile of fresh oysters for the table to share. While fresh oysters can certainly elevate a happy hour, there are plenty of reasons to give canned oysters a try.
Canned oysters are affordable (usually ranging between $2 and $10), easy to eat (they're already cooked), they provide important nutrients (such as protein, zinc, and vitamins D and B12), and they have a much longer shelf life than fresh oysters. Some people think canned oysters sound a bit boring compared to fresh, but it's quite the opposite. One of the tastiest ways to elevate your can of oysters is to fry them, giving you a mouthwatering crunch every time. Not only is this method delicious, but it's also simple enough for anyone to do (and only one of many ways to jazz up canned oysters and make yourself a chef-level snack or meal).
How to get a perfectly crunchy canned oyster
There are a few different ways you can fry up canned oysters for a perfectly crunchy snack. The old-fashioned way is first dipping the oysters in some buttermilk, then coating them in a mixture of flour, cornmeal, and your favorite spices. You can then fry them in vegetable oil, making sure you have a deep, heavy-duty stockpot and tongs to prevent tons of splatter from the hot oil. If you don't want to use buttermilk as the base for coating your oysters, try combining some of the drained oyster juice from the can with low-fat milk, then continue coating with your flour mixture.
Not a fan of deep-frying and using all that vegetable oil? You can also air-fry your canned oysters. The process is similar, but, instead of using a liquid base such as milk, you stick to eggs to avoid the liquid dripping too much inside the air fryer. Set your fryer to around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, cook for four minutes, then flip the oysters and cook for another four minutes. Need some ideas for what to season your oysters with? We love a classic Cajun seasoning, or one of the most iconic seafood seasonings: Old Bay (even McDonald's knows this is one of the best seasonings to put on fish). For dipping sauces, try garlic aioli, tangy rémoulade, or a classic tartar sauce.