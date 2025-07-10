Canned Oysters Get A Mouthwatering Crunch With One Simple Move

Summer is here, and that means oyster season is upon us. Well, technically, the best season to buy wild oysters is September through April, but, with a rise in farmed oysters, people can now enjoy them in the summertime. For many of us, that means hanging with friends at your favorite waterfront bar with an Aperol spritz in hand and a pile of fresh oysters for the table to share. While fresh oysters can certainly elevate a happy hour, there are plenty of reasons to give canned oysters a try.

Canned oysters are affordable (usually ranging between $2 and $10), easy to eat (they're already cooked), they provide important nutrients (such as protein, zinc, and vitamins D and B12), and they have a much longer shelf life than fresh oysters. Some people think canned oysters sound a bit boring compared to fresh, but it's quite the opposite. One of the tastiest ways to elevate your can of oysters is to fry them, giving you a mouthwatering crunch every time. Not only is this method delicious, but it's also simple enough for anyone to do (and only one of many ways to jazz up canned oysters and make yourself a chef-level snack or meal).