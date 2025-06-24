Even McDonald's Agrees That This Flavor Packed Seasoning Deserves A Spot On Your Next Filet-O-Fish

Big Macs might get all the adoration, but there's a pretty big contingent of folks who root for McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich. The crispy fish handheld with tangy tartar sauce and a slice of yellow American cheese has been on the menu since 1965, and the fast food giant sells as many as 300 million of them each year. With that kind of longevity, it's almost a surprise to find out that Filet-O-Fish lovers have figured out a way to elevate their favorite sandwich with Old Bay seasoning — and even better, McDonald's is totally on board.

If you're not already eating Old Bay on everything, either you're not in the know or you're not from Maryland. An iconic seafood seasoning, Old Bay is a secret proprietary blend of celery salt, paprika, mustard, red and black pepper, and other spices. It's been flavoring the state's beloved blue crabs and other assorted seafood since it was invented more than 80 years ago in Baltimore by Gustav Brunn. Marylanders love the stuff so much that it's become a part of the state's cultural identity, so it's perhaps no surprise that an Old Bay Filet-O-Fish emerged in the Old Line State in 2015. For a limited time, the Golden Arches teamed up with McCormick & Co. (the owner of Old Bay) to serve Old Bay-flavored fish sandwiches in around 700 regional restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Washington D.C., and West Virginia.