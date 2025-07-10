Here's Why Hershey's Got Rid Of The Iconic Foil Wrappers On Its Chocolate Bars

Milton Hershey was a successful caramel company owner who decided in the 1890s to venture into the depths of the chocolate industry. Unbeknownst to him, he would become the founder of one of the most recognizable chocolate brands in the world. Hershey is known to have been one of the first people to popularize the commercial production of milk chocolate, which he developed with a machine he got at the Columbian Exposition in 1893. In 1900, he debuted his chocolate bars along with other sweet treats. Over the years, the chocolate company experimented with branding — as you'd expect. Though it tried different variations of a neutral brown color palette, the iconic typeface seemingly became cemented by 1950.

Early Hershey's chocolates were wrapped in foil with a branded paper label overtop — until 2003, when the brand ditched the design altogether in the name of cheaper, longer-lasting alternatives. This followed the evolution of the candy industry, where we witnessed the peeling back (pun intended) of original packaging methods. When it comes to emblematic brands, the classic candies of the '70s highlight a noteworthy period of confectionary graphic design. Production-based changes in candy branding standards became more focused on attention-grabbing exteriors, sustainability, cheaper packaging, and efforts to keep sweet treats fresher for longer. All of a sudden the familiar candies as we knew them had begun to vanish — much like the original Hershey's chocolate bar wrapper.