With a little imagination, patience (perhaps lots of it), and a bit of help from a rotisserie drum, not only can you rotisserie-roast meat, you can also roast coffee beans. It's an accessible and affordable method that you can easily do at home; if you have an insatiable curiosity that can only be satisfied by trying out new things, it's an interesting approach to try. The Mochiglory rotisserie oven basket can get the job done with a little boost from an air fryer (it's an air fryer hack you might wish you knew sooner). If you don't mind buying a whole other piece of equipment, though, an Emeril Lagasse French door convection toaster is a convenient option because it has a built-in rotisserie function with a basket included among the accessories.

Once you have the gear all set, toss the beans into the drum or basket and pop them in the oven. Make sure not to overcrowd them, though, since that might hinder the beans from roasting evenly. The heat setting typically depends on the roast you want to achieve: 356 to 401 degrees Fahrenheit for a light roast, 410 to 428 degrees Fahrenheit for a medium roast, and 428 degrees Fahrenheit and up for a dark roast. Keeping the roasting time to a minimum is key because cooking them for too long sacrifices their bold flavors.