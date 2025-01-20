The Common Food Scrap That Will Totally Transform Your Beans

It's a classic cook's conundrum: You're making a dish and know it needs a little extra something, but you can't tell quite what. If you find yourself in this position, you may be tempted to look to the spice cabinet or refrigerator sauce shelf for inspiration. Instead, try looking somewhere a bit more unique — like in the pile of food scraps left over from your cooking. It's no secret that using as much of your ingredients as possible is one of the best ways to cut down on food waste, but utilizing scraps can also unlock extra flavor. For example, the next time you cook up a dish of hearty, savory beans, try transforming them using a Parmesan cheese rind.

One of the biggest reasons you shouldn't buy pre-grated Parmesan is that you won't be able to enjoy the rind. Whether you're a total cheese freak or only dabble in dairy, you may not know that the outer rind of Parmesan cheese is actually edible, since it's just regular Parm that has hardened with age. The only problem is that the cheese rind is very tough and chewy, so it's difficult to eat as is. Luckily, using rinds in a recipe is practically effortless. When cooking a pot of dried beans, just drop a rind in the water and wait.