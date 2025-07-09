The Worst Fast Food Chain Sliders Come From The Brand That Invented Them

Whether you're on a road trip or just don't feel like firing up the grill, if you're in the mood for sliders, you're probably angling to make a pitstop at a restaurant, perhaps even the one that invented the food itself: White Castle. Before you set your sights on the fast food chain's signature medieval-style exterior, we'd recommend satisfying your craving elsewhere.

We won't say White Castle's sliders are necessarily bad, it's just that there's nothing memorable about them at all. When we ranked seven chain restaurant sliders, White Castle's came in dead last. The slider is the same as it was 100 years ago, with the small meat patty, bun, onions, and pickle. But as our reviewer notes, "It's simply a matter that, with all the advances in burger technology we have made as a society since the 1920s, this particular slider no longer wows."

That's a bummer. It would be like if Ford no longer made a quality car, or if Crock-Pot somehow forgot how to make a good Crock-Pot. One way other restaurants have added a little extra flavor to their sliders is by serving them with special sauces. This isn't the case with White Castle, but if you're intent on eating there, you'd probably do well to add a few more ingredients to the restaurant's basic slider. Try the Double Cheese Slider or the Bacon Cheese Slider. The Crispy Chicken Slider has also received good reviews.