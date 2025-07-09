Anthony Bourdain Loved Sushi But Said You Should Avoid Buying This One Type

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2016, as times changed within the culinary world, Anthony Bourdain was widely considered a rebel chef to the point that he had some fellow, well-respected celebrity chefs who disagreed with him. Feel what you will about the man, when he spoke, you listened. Throughout his career, Bourdain had some hard stances on television chefs like Bobby Flay, Guy Fieri, and the Food Network as a whole, as well as some politely put complex feelings on vegan and vegetarianism. Among those savage, culinary takes Bourdain held firm on, one that should be heard is his advice on sushi, as he advised to never order discounted sushi at a restaurant.

Although he only followed that advice by admitting to the inability to think of a better food to avoid than "bargain sushi," digging a little deeper, one may agree. In "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain once stated that he doesn't recommend ordering fish on Mondays, although he later retracted that statement in 2016. What matters more is the freshness and where you order the sushi from. You may be fine not worrying about the day if ordering it along the coastline, but you should probably still avoid hitting up the dive bar variety wherever you are. The restaurant may still try and score a profit by putting seafood and sushi on sale, but this is a likely red flag, as it's also unlikely that the chefs have gone shopping or received their orders on Sunday or Monday.