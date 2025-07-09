Can You Freeze Chickpeas?

Chickpeas are a seriously underrated ingredient. This little legume is perfect for adding more protein to your breakfast; and when roasted, chickpeas also make for a great salty snack alternative to chips. For such a small ingredient, there sure are a lot of tasty ways to use them.

The one downside of chickpeas is that they tend to be cooked in large batches and, unless you eat them regularly, leftovers will probably go to waste since they only last about five days in the fridge. Fortunately, it is possible to store chickpeas so they last longer. When frozen properly, chickpeas can last up to six months.

As for how to freeze chickpeas, there are several methods you can use. Once frozen, the chickpeas can later be used for any dish you'd normally use them for, from stews to dips. The best part is that you don't necessarily need to defrost them either; for certain hot dishes like soups or curries, you can just add frozen chickpeas in the same way you would with frozen peas.