Give Your Cup Of Tea A Seriously Sweet Boost With This Rich Kitchen Staple
Tea drinking is a beloved ritual around the world — whether it's the refreshing mint tea of Morocco, the tea ceremonies of China and Japan, or the quintessentially British tradition of afternoon tea. But in parts of Asia, lovers of the leafy beverage have long embraced a rich, creamy twist the rest of us are just catching on to: condensed milk.
In Thailand, condensed milk is a key ingredient in cha yen, the country's signature iced tea made with strong black tea, sugar, spices, and poured over ice. Over in Taiwan, it adds a signature velvety sweetness to boba tea, especially in indulgent versions like Black Sugar Bubble Tea.
And in India, it's often used in hot masala chai to bring richness and balance to the spicy, gingery brew. Just steep your tea with spices and sugar, strain, and stir in a spoonful (or two) of condensed milk, to make your own version of the comforting brew.
How else can you use condensed milk?
Tea's not your thing? Well, you may want to do as the Vietnamese do, and stir it into coffee to balance the strong, bitter taste of the dark-roast robusta bean. But beyond your cup, this pantry staple transforms a range of dishes, from breakfast to dessert.
Genius hacks for your can of condensed milk include swirling it into homemade ice cream or caramel, drizzling over toast with a dollop of butter, and whipping it into buttercream frosting for a silky finish. It's also the not-so-secret ingredient behind decadent favorites like tres leches cake, tiramisu, and no-bake bars. It's delicious drizzled onto fresh fruit for a summertime snack, and even savory dishes like grilled pork or chicken benefit from a light touch of condensed milk, which cuts through salt with the perfect level of sweetness.
With just one can, the possibilities are endless. Whether you're sprucing up your tea or baking a dessert, condensed milk is the perfect way to add a luxe touch to sweet treats, savory meals, and well-loved beverages.