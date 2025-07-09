Give Your Cup Of Tea A Seriously Sweet Boost With This Rich Kitchen Staple

Tea drinking is a beloved ritual around the world — whether it's the refreshing mint tea of Morocco, the tea ceremonies of China and Japan, or the quintessentially British tradition of afternoon tea. But in parts of Asia, lovers of the leafy beverage have long embraced a rich, creamy twist the rest of us are just catching on to: condensed milk.

In Thailand, condensed milk is a key ingredient in cha yen, the country's signature iced tea made with strong black tea, sugar, spices, and poured over ice. Over in Taiwan, it adds a signature velvety sweetness to boba tea, especially in indulgent versions like Black Sugar Bubble Tea.

And in India, it's often used in hot masala chai to bring richness and balance to the spicy, gingery brew. Just steep your tea with spices and sugar, strain, and stir in a spoonful (or two) of condensed milk, to make your own version of the comforting brew.