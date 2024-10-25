To Fully Enjoy Sweetened Condensed Milk, Just Grab Toast

If you only use sweetened condensed milk for baking or making fudge, you are missing out. In addition to being perfect for sweetening drinks of all sorts and acting as a shortcut for ice cream, among other genius condensed milk hacks, it's an amazing toast topper. The process is easy: Make toast, spread a layer of butter, and drizzle or spread sweetened condensed milk on top. The result is a delicious combination of crispy, buttery toast with the creamy, rich sweetness of the condensed milk. You can also make a sandwich out of it by spreading the condensed milk in between two pieces of your favorite toast.

This combination is popular in Asian cultures, particularly Hong Kong, where it's served at cafes called cha chaan tengs. And while any type of toast will do, many recipes call for using a thick Asian-style bread like a dense white or this Japanese milk bread, perfect for extra indulgent French toast. The combo itself is worth trying, but it's easy to imagine the ways you could elevate this by adding cinnamon, nutmeg, or fresh fruit.