The Smart Finishing Move Molly Baz Uses To Level Up Her Cookie Game
Freshly baked cookies are one of life's simple pleasures. But while they're hard to get wrong per se (although it's not impossible to totally ruin them), they're even harder to perfect. Molly Baz has had a good go at it, however: The first chocolate chip cookie recipe she ever developed broke the internet, and it's not hard to see why. Loaded with pistachio, brown butter, halva, and dark chocolate, the treat doesn't just taste amazing, but looks amazing, too. It's golden, crispy, and fudgy, without sacrificing flavor.
There's one tip that makes Baz's cookies a cut above the rest, and that's her last step in the baking process. After refrigerating the dough overnight to make sure the sweet treats keep their shape, the former Bon Appétit editor rolls them into balls with an ice cream scoop. Next, she sprinkles over pistachio crumb, chocolate, and halva, which melt in the oven, forming a feast for the eyes.
"All of the ingredients are represented just as much on the outside as they are in," the professional cook explains in a YouTube tutorial. She then adds, "They look different, and people like that. They were ready for a new cookie." When the cookie has baked, they sparkle with brilliant green flakes and indulgent chocolatey pools. Baz sprinkles over sea salt for a finishing touch.
A divided reaction
While the cookies shot to TikTok fame, Molly Baz shocked viewers by confessing that she actually doesn't like chocolate. "Can't trust a chocolate hater's chocolate recipe," one user reasoned on YouTube, while others seemed to think that the vibe of the video was totally off.
Nevertheless, there were plenty of positive reactions, too. "The irony of Molly hating chocolate and this being one of the best chocolate chip cookie recipes I've ever made," quipped one fan. Another added, "I've made these four times since the recipe came out. They're sooooooooo delicious!"
Want to try out Baz's recipe at home but can't find halva? Well, why not try switching up your cookies through swapping out the Middle Eastern sweet for a thick nut butter, or have a go at making your own with tahini, sugar, salt, and vanilla extract. Either way, you'll end up with a batch of perfectly baked treats that will wow a dinner table, charm a situationship, or taste equally delicious is you eat them all in one go while binge watching "Friends" (never underestimate the importance of self care).