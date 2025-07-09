The Smart Finishing Move Molly Baz Uses To Level Up Her Cookie Game

Freshly baked cookies are one of life's simple pleasures. But while they're hard to get wrong per se (although it's not impossible to totally ruin them), they're even harder to perfect. Molly Baz has had a good go at it, however: The first chocolate chip cookie recipe she ever developed broke the internet, and it's not hard to see why. Loaded with pistachio, brown butter, halva, and dark chocolate, the treat doesn't just taste amazing, but looks amazing, too. It's golden, crispy, and fudgy, without sacrificing flavor.

There's one tip that makes Baz's cookies a cut above the rest, and that's her last step in the baking process. After refrigerating the dough overnight to make sure the sweet treats keep their shape, the former Bon Appétit editor rolls them into balls with an ice cream scoop. Next, she sprinkles over pistachio crumb, chocolate, and halva, which melt in the oven, forming a feast for the eyes.

"All of the ingredients are represented just as much on the outside as they are in," the professional cook explains in a YouTube tutorial. She then adds, "They look different, and people like that. They were ready for a new cookie." When the cookie has baked, they sparkle with brilliant green flakes and indulgent chocolatey pools. Baz sprinkles over sea salt for a finishing touch.