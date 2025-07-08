States Other Than Kentucky That Should Be On Your Radar For Quality Bourbons

Kentucky is the undisputed champion of bourbon production, and there's a reason 95% of all bourbon is made there. Besides its long history related to the spirit dating back more than 200 years, the state was blessed with two of this whiskey's key ingredients: corn and high-quality water. Kentucky's limestone water, often called branch water, is perfect for bourbon production since it's free of iron and contains minerals that help in its distillation. It's also the go-to water for making a bourbon and branch drink. While bourbon must be made from at least 51% corn and aged in new charred oak barrels, unlike Tennessee whiskey, which must be made in that state, bourbon can be produced anywhere in the United States.

There are plenty of other states that grow lots of corn, have good water, and distillers with the know-how to produce a great bourbon (or all three). Indiana and Illinois produce more corn than Kentucky. Colorado has Rocky Mountain water. Pennsylvania began producing whiskey (mostly rye) before the Bluegrass State, and New York's whiskey distilling history is nearly as old. What that means is that while Kentucky is the bourbon capital of the world, there are several other states that should be on your radar for quality bourbons.