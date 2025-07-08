A Single State Is Home To 10% Of All US Buffalo Wild Wings Locations

Whether you call it "BDubs," "BWW," or one of its many other nicknames, Buffalo Wild Wings has been an American sports bar institution since its founding. That was in 1982, in Columbus, Ohio, and Buffalo Wild Wings has since spread to all 50 states. Like many chain restaurants that end up going national, BDubs has a strong presence in its home state with 98 locations.

However, the state with the most Buffalo Wild Wings locations is Texas, and from the looks of things, it's not likely to lose that proud title anytime soon. With a total of 135 stores as of 2025, the Lone Star State's Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants make up a whopping 10% of the entire franchise, according to ScrapeHero data. For comparison, the state with the second-most Buffalo Wild Wings locations is California with 104, and it's currently the only other state to break the 100 mark. The state with the fewest, meanwhile, is Vermont, with just a single BWW.

Perhaps it's unsurprising that Texas is home to so many Buffalo Wild Wings locations. Each state is known for having different culinary preferences, but Texas likes to go big on everything, including chicken wings. The state's love affair with these tasty glazed pieces began decades ago, likely around the same time the original Buffalo wings recipe was developed (in, you guessed it, Buffalo, New York) and spread like wildfire around the country. Texas has its own Texas-style wings recipe, a huge variety of fast food chicken wings spots (including the original Wingstop), and, according to 2022 data (via Pantry and Larder), the average Texan consumes at least 73 wings a year.