If You Love Buffalo Wild Wings' Sauce, Here's Where To Find A Copycat Version

If you want Buffalo Wild Wings flavor without paying Buffalo Wild Wings prices, you need to know where to find a sauce that'll save you money without sacrificing quality. We all know we go to the wing spot for the sauce, not the chicken. It's so popular that the restaurant chain sells its whole line of sauces commercially. Now you can make classic buffalo chicken wings at home with Buffalo Wild Wings sauce you can find at Walmart. But there's also a copycat version of this sauce that is at least a dollar cheaper, and it's sitting in the same condiment aisle as the chain's branded bottles.

As of this article's writing, Walmart's Great Value Medium Wing Sauce sells for $2.28 compared to the $3.68 Buffalo Wild Wings branded version. Both versions come in 12-ounce glass bottles with black labels that sport each brand's logo. At first glance, you could almost mistake them for being identical — if it weren't for the iconic flying buffalo logo on the Buffalo Wild Wings' bottle. And in a taste test, it's so difficult to tell the difference (we'd say, pretty near impossible) that we added Great Value Medium Wing Sauce to our list of Walmart's best fast food sauce copycat products.