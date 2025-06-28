If You Love Buffalo Wild Wings' Sauce, Here's Where To Find A Copycat Version
If you want Buffalo Wild Wings flavor without paying Buffalo Wild Wings prices, you need to know where to find a sauce that'll save you money without sacrificing quality. We all know we go to the wing spot for the sauce, not the chicken. It's so popular that the restaurant chain sells its whole line of sauces commercially. Now you can make classic buffalo chicken wings at home with Buffalo Wild Wings sauce you can find at Walmart. But there's also a copycat version of this sauce that is at least a dollar cheaper, and it's sitting in the same condiment aisle as the chain's branded bottles.
As of this article's writing, Walmart's Great Value Medium Wing Sauce sells for $2.28 compared to the $3.68 Buffalo Wild Wings branded version. Both versions come in 12-ounce glass bottles with black labels that sport each brand's logo. At first glance, you could almost mistake them for being identical — if it weren't for the iconic flying buffalo logo on the Buffalo Wild Wings' bottle. And in a taste test, it's so difficult to tell the difference (we'd say, pretty near impossible) that we added Great Value Medium Wing Sauce to our list of Walmart's best fast food sauce copycat products.
How closely does Great Value's wing sauce mimic Buffalo Wild Wings sauce?
Great Value Medium Wing Sauce looks, tastes, and smells exactly like Buffalo Wild Wings Medium Wing Sauce. It has the same vibrant reddish-orange color, the same medium-thick texture, and a peppery, vinegary, slightly sweet flavor. It comes out of the bottle in the same gentle flow and sticks to wings with identical ferocity. Just like Buffalo Wild Wings' sauce, the Great Value version doubles as a dipping sauce, a glaze, a marinade, and, like Frank's RedHot, it's a great base for buffalo wing-style soup.
Even the first few ingredients in the sauces are the same: cayenne red peppers, distilled vinegar, soybean oil, modified food starch, salt, egg, and garlic. Great Value's version lists a few extra ingredients, like celery seed, that Buffalo Wild Wings probably covers under "spices." Great Value's ingredients list also includes lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce, although several of the latter's ingredients are included in the other version as well, such as molasses, corn syrup, sugar, and tamarind. It's a great option for anyone who can't find the Buffalo Wild Wings line of sauces at their local Walmart, for folks who want to save a buck, and for those who just love hot sauce taste tests.