The Oven Temperature Tip That Will Ensure Your Pastelitos Bake Evenly

Cuban food is a delight, plain and simple. From typical Cuban breakfasts, such as harina Cubana, to the legendary sandwich that bears the country's name, Cuba's cuisine is as diverse, colorful, and vibrant as the country's culture. While Cuban bread is famous the world over, bakers on the island are responsible for a variety of delicious goods, including the pastelito: A wonderfully flaky, tender-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside puff pastry parcel stuffed with sweet or savory ingredients. They aren't necessarily the easiest to get your hands on if you don't live near a Central or South American shop or bakery. For many of us, the best way to get a taste is to make them at home. They follow a similar process to other puff pastry goodies, but there are a few essential tips and tricks to keep in mind.

To find out more, we spoke to Jorge Mas, corporate chef and partner at Kuba Cabana in Miami, Florida, for his exclusive guidance. For him, the key is keeping a tight control over temperature. "Ensure the oven is well-calibrated to the proper temperature," Mas told us. Though it goes without saying that professional kitchens and bakeries keep their oven temperatures on lock, at home, people rarely know what temperature their oven really is. Calibrating it with the use of an oven thermometer is the best way to make sure you don't overbake, underbake, or, heaven forbid, burn your pastelitos (or anything else you happen to be baking).