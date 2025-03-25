The Easy Way To Clean Your Food Processor

Everybody loves using a food processor until it's time to clean up. From making homemade hummus to fresh salsa, meal prep is the easy part of owning one of these machines; it's the cleaning that can be a pain. Food processors are different than blenders due to their multiple blades or disks, and this can make it difficult to wash away all the food particles that can accumulate in crevices and the blades. While most modern models have dishwasher-safe components, over time, the bowl can become cloudy and the blades can get dull from the etching caused by harsh dishwasher cleaning detergents, so it's better to wash each piece by hand.

If you've ever soaped up the individual parts of a food processor, cut your fingers trying to scrub the blades, and wondered if there's an easier way, rejoice. Just like easily cleaning a blender, all you have to do is fill the food processor with soapy water and run the blades for around 30 seconds. Don't fill the food processor all the way — filling it ⅓ of the way with water, and with just a few drops of dish soap, is sufficient. The same centrifugal force that pushes the food around when you're cooking will circulate the soapy water and release any hard-to-reach particles stuck to the blades and corners of the machine's bowl. After that, the rest of the hand washing is pretty easy.