Infuse Tequila With This Unexpected Ingredient To Give Your Margaritas An Extra Kick
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you love a little heat as much as you love a top-notch margarita, there's a twist on the classic cocktail you just have to try. You probably won't see it on the happy hour menu or the specialty drinks list, even if margaritas are the focus of the place. That's because this spicy twist on the traditional Mexican cocktail uses an ingredient that comes from China: a spicy condiment called chili crisp originating from Szechuan cuisine.
Most spicy margaritas get their heat from jalapeños, whether they're infused into the tequila or mixed into the cocktail while it's being made. There are a few other ways to add some bite to a margarita, such as spiking it with Tabasco sauce or using a specific jalapeño syrup, like the spicy marg found at Chili's.
However, using chili crisp to spice up your cocktail adds a whole range of flavors instead of just straight-up heat. The result is a margarita that tastes spicy but also has that extra oomph. Infuse roughly 2 tablespoons of chili crisp into tequila and let it sit for a few hours — or a whole day — then strain. The chili tequila combo gives you a nuanced margarita that has a nice warm flavor without overpowering the rest of the drink.
How to infuse tequila with chili crisp for a spicy margarita
Chili crisp (pretty much the same thing as chili crunch) is easy to get, and it's fairly simple to make at home. It's a condiment taken from the hot pot table, one that has an oil base with tons of dried chili peppers, aromatics, and spices. The recipe can differ between chefs, but usually includes shallots, garlic, ginger, salt, red chili flakes, and peppers of all varieties. You can also make it with star anise, cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, fennel seeds, and turmeric, as well as other herbs. Do some recipe research and make your own if you want to go the extra mile, or you can buy popular chili crisp brands like Fly By Jing or Lao Gan Ma at most local supermarkets.
Reposado and blanco tequilas are both great choices for making chili crisp-infused tequila. Reposado has smoky and somewhat sweet undertones that hold up well to the spice and support the range of flavors in the chili crisp. Blanco tequila is bright and citrusy enough to balance out any overpowering chili undertones and highlight the unique pepper blends.