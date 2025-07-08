Infuse Tequila With This Unexpected Ingredient To Give Your Margaritas An Extra Kick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love a little heat as much as you love a top-notch margarita, there's a twist on the classic cocktail you just have to try. You probably won't see it on the happy hour menu or the specialty drinks list, even if margaritas are the focus of the place. That's because this spicy twist on the traditional Mexican cocktail uses an ingredient that comes from China: a spicy condiment called chili crisp originating from Szechuan cuisine.

Most spicy margaritas get their heat from jalapeños, whether they're infused into the tequila or mixed into the cocktail while it's being made. There are a few other ways to add some bite to a margarita, such as spiking it with Tabasco sauce or using a specific jalapeño syrup, like the spicy marg found at Chili's.

However, using chili crisp to spice up your cocktail adds a whole range of flavors instead of just straight-up heat. The result is a margarita that tastes spicy but also has that extra oomph. Infuse roughly 2 tablespoons of chili crisp into tequila and let it sit for a few hours — or a whole day — then strain. The chili tequila combo gives you a nuanced margarita that has a nice warm flavor without overpowering the rest of the drink.