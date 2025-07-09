It's hard to hate a freshly baked batch of cookies, but there are some days when we love the dough even more. Instead of waiting on the oven, we can just indulge in the sweet, decadent treat right there. Why wouldn't we?

Well, while this treat might taste delicious, we're all familiar with the dangerous bacteria that raw dough might harbor, which can eventually lead to food poisoning. For peace of mind, it's best to either bake your cookies or substitute potentially hazardous ingredients with alternatives. If you're on team dough, substitute any milk and eggs in your recipe with cottage cheese. It might sound like an odd swap, but cottage cheese has the same mild flavors and vital proteins as eggs, which means it can be turned into a ton of different dishes (including a light, easy "Alfredo" sauce).

For a dough that's delicious and safe, start by scoping out our list of cottage cheese brands ranked worst to best. (Or make your own, because you don't need special ingredients to make homemade cottage cheese.) A full-fat option will lend the best results. Once you've got your cottage cheese, grab a blender. (You didn't think we were gonna leave the curds in, did you?) Blend the cottage cheese with your other wet ingredients until smooth, fold in your dry additions and toppings, then enjoy your edible cookie dough as you please. That's really all there is to it.