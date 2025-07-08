How To Use Sweet Baby Ray's As A Delicious Meat Marinade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Next to serving as the condiment of choice for tasty chicken sandwiches and easy slow cooker pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce can also be used prior to cooking for supremely flavorful meat. Even though there are many Sweet Baby Ray's flavors to choose from, you only need the brand's original barbecue sauce to make a delicious meat marinade. However, to get the balance of flavors just right, consider using a few additional ingredients.

Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce is made with ingredients like tomato paste, distilled vinegar, molasses, and spices like garlic and celery seed. However, this popular sauce is also made with a hefty amount of high-fructose corn syrup. That being said, in order to penetrate your meat for maximum absorption and flavor, a well-made marinade is composed of specific amounts of acid, fat, and seasonings. More specifically, the ratio of an effective marinade should be three parts fat, one part acid, and one part seasonings.

To transform Sweet Baby Ray's into an ideal marinade, balance the included sugars with additional fat and acid. Better yet, use an all-in-one ingredient like bottled Italian dressing. The first handful of ingredients in most bottled Italian dressings usually consists of oil, vinegar, water, and spices. By covering your meat in equal amounts of Sweet Baby Ray's Original Barbecue Sauce, bottled Italian dressing, and a small amount of red wine vinegar, you can easily create an ultra-flavorful marinade that has the perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors.