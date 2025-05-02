The 2 Sauces Sweet Baby Ray's Combined To Create One Stellar Condiment

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sweet Baby Ray's classic barbecue sauce is quite the crowd pleaser, and it did well in our barbecue sauce ranking, snagging the No. 2 spot. The sauce doesn't try to change anything to set itself apart, instead focusing on nailing classic barbecue flavors. However, one of the little-known facts about Sweet Baby Ray's is that it makes almost 30 different sauces. While most of them are classic flavors like honey and sweet mustard, the company took its mandate of combining crowd-pleasing flavors to the extreme when it came out with the Buffalo Barbecue Sauce. Lovingly called Buff-a-Cue sauce, this condiment takes the sweet, smoky flavors of barbecue sauce and laces them with the spicy, creamy heat of Buffalo sauce. The result is as delicious as it sounds.

In addition to adding heat to barbecue sauce, which the company refers to as "Barbecue with a Buffalo kick," Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Barbecue Sauce also works as a more versatile buffalo sauce. It benefits from the thicker consistency and spice-countering flavor of barbecue sauce, making it easier to use as a condiment, marinade, or glaze. Interestingly, the sauce company had introduced the idea of mixing the two sauces before bringing out the condiment that actually does the job for you. Several recipes on Sweet Baby Ray's website call for equal parts of their classic barbecue and buffalo sauces. Now, you can instead simply pick up a bottle of Buff-a-Cue sauce.