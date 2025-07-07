The Absolute Best Way To Freeze Leftover Canned Pineapple
When buying fruit, fresh isn't always the best option — for example, you shouldn't overlook canned pineapple. Canned is a versatile and convenient way to enjoy the lush tropical fruit, especially as it lasts unopened for up to two years. Even better, there's no need to toss the leftovers once you open the can; they can easily be frozen with a simple method.
However, you don't want to just plop the canned pineapple into the freezer without some prep work. It's better to store the fruit and the juice from the can separately. The reason is if you dump it all in one container, it's likely to stick together in large frozen clumps due to the high water content. Instead, pour the juice into an ice cube tray and freeze. The cubes can be used for everything from different types of drinks to adding sweetness to smoothies. Then, line up the canned chunks (if you bought rings, you can cut them to chunks) on a baking tray and pop the whole thing in the freezer for about two hours or until fully frozen. Then, transfer the pieces to baggies, making sure to flatten out extra air, or use an airtight container and pop the pineapple back into the freezer until you need it.
How long will canned pineapple last in the freezer?
If stored correctly (meaning minimal contact with excess air and moisture), frozen canned pineapple can last six months to as long as a year. You'll be able to tell when the pineapple is past its usable date: it will start to develop tiny ice crystals all over it, and will start to look more white than yellow. If you're still unsure if the pineapple is edible, defrost the fruit by putting it in the fridge overnight, or if you're shorter on time, placing the airtight package in a bowl of cold water. Only use the microwave if you're planning to eat the fruit immediately. Once defrosted, check for a sour, stinky smell, which will let you know it's time to toss the pineapple.
There are tons of ways to use frozen canned pineapple that go beyond the typical smoothie. One-ingredient canned fruit sorbet is the simplest warm weather dessert, and pineapple is perfect for it. Make a frozen and creamy pineapple whip by blending with coconut milk or cream and refreezing, or use the same ingredients to blend a piña colada. Defrosted pineapple is also a perfect ingredient for a marinade or glaze since it adds a bit of sweetness to pork and chicken. You can also try canned pineapple for the simplest dump cake of your life. Of course, eating frozen pineapple is refreshing just as-is.