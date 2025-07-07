The Absolute Best Way To Freeze Leftover Canned Pineapple

When buying fruit, fresh isn't always the best option — for example, you shouldn't overlook canned pineapple. Canned is a versatile and convenient way to enjoy the lush tropical fruit, especially as it lasts unopened for up to two years. Even better, there's no need to toss the leftovers once you open the can; they can easily be frozen with a simple method.

However, you don't want to just plop the canned pineapple into the freezer without some prep work. It's better to store the fruit and the juice from the can separately. The reason is if you dump it all in one container, it's likely to stick together in large frozen clumps due to the high water content. Instead, pour the juice into an ice cube tray and freeze. The cubes can be used for everything from different types of drinks to adding sweetness to smoothies. Then, line up the canned chunks (if you bought rings, you can cut them to chunks) on a baking tray and pop the whole thing in the freezer for about two hours or until fully frozen. Then, transfer the pieces to baggies, making sure to flatten out extra air, or use an airtight container and pop the pineapple back into the freezer until you need it.