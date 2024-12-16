The Color Of Your Store-Bought Tortellini Matters. Here's Why

When you want a quick, easy meal for the evening, but still want ito feel like you cooked and didn't just get fast food, tortellini is a great solution. A pack of pasta to warm through in one pan while a tub of creamy pasta sauce heats in another — it's perfect busy weeknight food. But there's a moment in that process that can cause a problem: picking the right tortellini at the grocery store. Pasta is one of those culinary items that seems extremely simple on paper. But when it comes to the difference between good and great, there's a whole world of science that many of us don't understand. This makes it difficult to know you're picking the right pasta without tasting it first.

It might seem like the easiest way to combat this pasta purchasing problem is simply to buy the most expensive and recognizable brand you can find, and just assume that it is good because it's fancy. However, that's a loss for the budget-conscious if you actually want to get the best product. Fortunately, there are some tricks to make sure you're getting the best tortellini at the grocery store — and a big one comes down to the color of the pasta. When you're shopping for tortellini you want to avoid pasta that has a dark yellow, orange, or even bronzy color to it. This color is actually a bad sign. Instead, you should be looking for tortellini where the pasta is a much paler yellow or more of an ivory color.