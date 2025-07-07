Try This Simple Tip For Carting Home Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken Without The Plastic

Rotisserie chickens are an easy weeknight dinner idea. They can be consumed on their own, or there are plenty of genius ways to use up the leftovers. But with rising concerns around microplastics (tiny, commonly-found plastic particles that may be associated with various health conditions), rotisserie chickens come with one big problem: They're often packaged in plastic, then placed under heat lamps, where that plastic heats right on top of the food. Because this may be cause for concern to some, we are offering a new solution. Instead of taking the chicken home in the plastic, you can ask the employees behind the counter to make you a fresh one. Then, you can stick the chicken in one of the recycled cardboard to-go boxes that are usually by the hot food or salad bar sections.

If you don't want to ask the employees to cook you up a fresh one, then you can simply wait until a new batch of rotisserie chickens is put out. Then, grab one as soon as it's under the heat lamp, as this means it won't have spent much time in a plastic bag, and transfer it to the cardboard container. Besides reducing the chicken's contact with plastic, transferring it from the bag also helps reduce bacterial growth.