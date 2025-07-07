Here's What The Labels On Costco Direct Items Actually Mean

As tech advances at warp speed and the world moves more and more online, Costco is keeping up with Costco Direct, an exclusively online program that rewards members with even more savings than usual. If you are a regular browser on the Costco website, you may have noticed the little red labels popping up that say Costco Direct. And though you may know that they provide bundled savings, perhaps the details of exactly what these labels mean have eluded you. Don't worry, we are here to help shed some light on Costco's newest and truly epic way to seriously save some money. For more details, here are some things you need to know about Costco Direct.

With Costco Direct, shoppers are able to escape the crowds and browse from the comfort of home for items with the red Costco Direct label, which basically means big savings when multiple items are purchased together. Essentially, the more items purchased, the higher the savings. But of course there are always caveats to fantastic deals, right? Let's get into the details.

Like all of the club's most exclusive deals, you must be a Costco member with a gold star or executive membership to take advantage of Costco Direct. If you are one of the few people still undecided on a committed relationship with the big box store, here's what you need to know before buying a Costco membership.