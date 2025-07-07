Here's What The Labels On Costco Direct Items Actually Mean
As tech advances at warp speed and the world moves more and more online, Costco is keeping up with Costco Direct, an exclusively online program that rewards members with even more savings than usual. If you are a regular browser on the Costco website, you may have noticed the little red labels popping up that say Costco Direct. And though you may know that they provide bundled savings, perhaps the details of exactly what these labels mean have eluded you. Don't worry, we are here to help shed some light on Costco's newest and truly epic way to seriously save some money. For more details, here are some things you need to know about Costco Direct.
With Costco Direct, shoppers are able to escape the crowds and browse from the comfort of home for items with the red Costco Direct label, which basically means big savings when multiple items are purchased together. Essentially, the more items purchased, the higher the savings. But of course there are always caveats to fantastic deals, right? Let's get into the details.
Like all of the club's most exclusive deals, you must be a Costco member with a gold star or executive membership to take advantage of Costco Direct. If you are one of the few people still undecided on a committed relationship with the big box store, here's what you need to know before buying a Costco membership.
What do the labels really mean?
The red label is mostly found on big ticket items, like refrigerators, barbecues, ovens, and furniture. You can combine Costco Direct items with any other items with the red label and get massive savings. Generally speaking, two items will save you $100, three $200, and up to five will save you $400. Sometimes, there are additional savings on Costco Direct labeled items, with two items saving $150 and so on. Labels can also be combined with different Costco discounts, including the 2% reward for executive members.
Once you've found the Costco direct red labels on the website, you will notice there's no expiration date. Instead, all Costco Direct items are available at a bundled discount until the warehouse runs out of stock. One of the many benefits of downloading the Costco app is that you can see if the item you are after is running low so you can jump on the deal. But before you get too excited and rush ahead with the order, it's best to take some time to strategize, as the Costco Direct deals can only be cashed in twice by each member. So once you have taken the time to think about the items you need and that will serve you for many years to come, get on the website and start shopping. Just remember, the items must all be purchased together under the same account, and all be going to the same address.