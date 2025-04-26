The Sparkly Final Touch That Makes Any Homemade Cocktail Feel Fancy

Who doesn't love a fancy cocktail? While slurping fruity Jell-O shots from disposable cups can be a lot of fun, there's something peaceful about savoring a French 75 in a champagne flute or warming your bones with an amber-hued hot toddy. The first experience is designed to energize and keep the party going, but the second is meant to provide a soothing, luxurious feeling, whether you're attending a dinner party or enjoying your own company at home.

Building a delicious and beautiful cocktail can also be an almost meditative form of self-care. Yes, the alcohol will certainly calm your nerves, but focusing on the sensory act of making the drink can also completely change your headspace, especially if you choose to pamper yourself with something a little special, such as edible gold leaf or glitter.

Shimmery spirits are nothing new, with sparkly cocktails gaining popularity every New Year's Eve — Blue Moon even released a glittery beer to celebrate 2024's solar eclipse — so this upgrade is pretty accessible to everyone. However, it's important to ensure the glitter you're using is safe for consumption before adding it to your drink. Be sure to double-check that the label says "edible" or "food grade," rather than just "non-toxic." In most cases, it's safest to purchase edible glitter from a baking supply vendor. You'll also want to make sure any gold leaf you consume is 24 karat or mixed only with food-grade silver, as consuming certain other metals can make you sick.