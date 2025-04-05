The Cheese (Yes, Cheese) You Should Try Garnishing Your Next Espresso Martini With

A cheese garnish on an espresso martini sounds like a cruel joke at first, but there's some kind of magic to this unlikely trend. It certainly looks interesting; A martini glass filled with espresso and liquor, with parmesan cheese dusted on the top like snow. The colors of the parm espresso martini provide striking visual interest, but its intrigue goes so much deeper once you try a taste. It's a sophisticated combination of sharp and bitter flavors — sweet, with an unmistakable martini vibe.

Bartenders have been tweaking espresso martinis for decades. There are double-strained espresso martinis for an extra frothy finish; the winter woods espresso martini with maple syrup, smoked salt, and fresh rosemary; and you can always swap out the vodka and give your espresso martini bold, new depth with Irish whiskey. Parmesan cheese ups the ante on flavor, offering you one more option to play with when it comes to the sweetly bitter beauty of espresso martinis. And, if you're lucky enough to get a bartender that knows good showmanship when it comes to craft cocktails, you'll enjoy watching them shake up your drink and grate an avalanche of cheese on top.