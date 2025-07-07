Giving Out Cupcakes As Party Favors? Elevate The Look With Mason Jars

When you plan a party, deciding what desserts to serve and which party favors to prepare can be overwhelming tasks. For an easy dessert, you can always turn to hot fudge and rainbow sprinkles to dress up store-bought cupcakes so they look professional. But then, you still have to come up with the perfect party favors. Luckily though, there's a clever way to combine both concepts to create one enjoyable snack: prepare takeaway cupcakes in Mason jars. Then, all you need to do is send each guest home with their own perfectly packaged dessert.

Beyond implementing the genius way Martha Stewart utilizes Mason jars to pack picnic lunches, Mason jars can also serve as the perfect container for housing whimsical, layered treats. Cupcakes in a jar are not traditional cupcakes; they aren't portioned pieces of cake topped with single smears of frosting. Instead, these makeshift party favors include succinct layers of cake and frosting nestled within each individual jar.

To make some for your next party, bake a few boxed cake mixes in muffin pans and prepare your own buttercream frosting. Once cooled, cut the cupcakes into thick, horizontal slices or smaller cubes and fill each jar with multiple layers of cake and frosting until completely full.

You're left with perfectly layered party flavors that are sure to please even the pickiest guests. Better yet, since Mason jars are clear, you can amp up the visual appeal of these homemade treats with different cake flavors, frosting colors, and a variety of toppings.