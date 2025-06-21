Bobby Flay's Favorite Family Meal Is An Enchilada Casserole Filled With Nontraditional Ingredients
Food is a love language, and Bobby Flay's favorite meal is a sure way to show friends, family, and lovers that you care, and care deeply. On the Rachael Ray Show, the celebrity chef shared his recipe for enchilada casserole, but forget what you know about the Mexican classic; this spin on the dish has a hearty mushroom and kale twist that Bobby promises will make for "a great Sunday night."
First, the 60-year-old fries up garlic, kale, garlic, and wild mushrooms in a healthy glug of oil, before adding onions, salt, and pepper. Next comes the sauce, which ties everything together with a fiery kick: it's a blend of ancho chiles, canned tomatoes, and chipotle chiles. Bobby brightens up the flavors with a spritz of fresh lime, and drizzles in honey to balance out the heat.
The chef then stacks tortillas dipped in the red sauce with layers of shredded rotisserie chicken and Monterey Jack and cotija cheese. Think of it like a spicy, saucy lasagna. The final step is to bake the dish for 20 minutes with a foil cover, and then another 20 without, and voilà: You've got your non-traditional take on enchiladas. "Obviously Sophie's going to be at my table," says Flay, referring to his daughter who co-authored his cookbook "Sundays with Sophie" — "but your family and friends will be at your table, or unless you invite us, then we'll come over."
How to make your enchilada casserole stand out
While making enchiladas means you're in for a tasty treat, there are easy mistakes you should try to veer clear of. Firstly, use corn tortillas rather than flour tortillas, which absorb more liquid. In an exclusive interview with Chowhound, chef David Figueroa also recommended sourcing the freshest tortillas possible — perhaps even making them yourself — to elevate flavor, pliability, and texture. And if you don't have a rotisserie chicken at hand? Well, we're sure diced chicken breast will suffice.
For a full feast, you could even serve up homemade margaritas, through blending tequila and triple sec with lime juice, or top chips with chicken, salsa, mayonnaise, sour cream, and spice for the ultimate nachos recipe.
Or why not round off the meal through baking a signature Mexican dessert — perhaps a tres leches cake made from condensed milk, evaporated milk, and heavy cream or whole milk — for a full three-course Sunday shebang to really end your week on a high?