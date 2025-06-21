Bobby Flay's Favorite Family Meal Is An Enchilada Casserole Filled With Nontraditional Ingredients

Food is a love language, and Bobby Flay's favorite meal is a sure way to show friends, family, and lovers that you care, and care deeply. On the Rachael Ray Show, the celebrity chef shared his recipe for enchilada casserole, but forget what you know about the Mexican classic; this spin on the dish has a hearty mushroom and kale twist that Bobby promises will make for "a great Sunday night."

First, the 60-year-old fries up garlic, kale, garlic, and wild mushrooms in a healthy glug of oil, before adding onions, salt, and pepper. Next comes the sauce, which ties everything together with a fiery kick: it's a blend of ancho chiles, canned tomatoes, and chipotle chiles. Bobby brightens up the flavors with a spritz of fresh lime, and drizzles in honey to balance out the heat.

The chef then stacks tortillas dipped in the red sauce with layers of shredded rotisserie chicken and Monterey Jack and cotija cheese. Think of it like a spicy, saucy lasagna. The final step is to bake the dish for 20 minutes with a foil cover, and then another 20 without, and voilà: You've got your non-traditional take on enchiladas. "Obviously Sophie's going to be at my table," says Flay, referring to his daughter who co-authored his cookbook "Sundays with Sophie" — "but your family and friends will be at your table, or unless you invite us, then we'll come over."