How You Can Make Shrimp Gumbo With Just Dollar Store Ingredients

Gumbo is a dish where various cultures — and many ingredients — meet to form one delicious stew. It's usually made with seafood and vegetables, which are cooked down in a sauce that's thickened with roux. The dish has origins tracing back to African and Native American cooking, as well as European influence. Today, it's still a staple in Cajun and Creole cooking, though don't confuse it with jambalaya. But prepping so many ingredients can get expensive. Thankfully, you can actually grab a number of gumbo staples right at your local dollar store.

Dollar stores tend to sell budget-friendly groceries, but the types of groceries vary by store and store size. Start with buying basics like flour, plus some kind of fat (butter, oil, etc.), which come together for the roux, which is key for the best gumbo. Chicken or beef broth, as well as tomato sauce, are usually available at the dollar store, which help form the stew's base depending on your recipe. Seasonings like salt and pepper, plus a touch of sugar, are all common gumbo ingredients that are in those store aisles, too. But those more specific ingredients might be harder to find.