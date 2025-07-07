Upgrade This Store-Bought Breakfast Classic By Throwing It In The Air Fryer

The air fryer is one of the most convenient appliances of the 21st century. While it initially gained traction for having the ability to "fry" food using convection heat and no oil, it's since become a vessel for everything from baking cookies to cooking steak. If you're wondering what other surprising foods this contraption cooks evenly, then you might want to try tossing in a Toaster Strudel.

The original Toaster Strudel pastries are flaky frozen pastries filled with strawberry jam. They also come with icing, which is meant to be applied once the strudel is cooked. While these easy breakfast treats were designed to be heated in a toaster, it turns out you can air fry them in minutes. Just place the Toaster Strudel into the air fryer basket — make sure to leave a little space between them if you're cooking more than one — and air fry it for six minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. From there, apply the icing as normal, and you have a perfectly crispy-yet-gooey breakfast. If you prefer your Toaster Strudel slightly less crispy, or even a little crispier, adjust the time as desired. Start with four to five minutes, then increase as needed.