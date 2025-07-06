There's A Reason You Can Sing What's On A Big Mac, Even If You Weren't Born In The '70s

The jingle may not have had the chart-topping power of the year's other musical hits, like "Dancing Machine" by the Jackson Five or "Bennie and the Jets" by Elton John, but it definitely had the staying power. In 2008, to celebrate the 40th birthday of the Big Mac, McDonald's asked consumers to rewrite the music to the jingle, submitting their tunes via the now-defunct social media site MySpace. The winner was Jason Harper from Boynton Beach, Florida, whose rap-inspired version won with 47% of the vote.

The Big Mac came to be in 1967 when McDonald's franchisee Jim Delligatti noted the success of the Big Boy sandwich at Big Boy restaurants and introduced a similar sandwich to his Pittsburgh restaurants. The Big Mac was added to McDonald's menu nationwide the following year. But although many wanted to call the new sandwich the Blue Ribbon Burger, one of the fun facts about McDonald's Big Mac is that a secretary in McDonald's advertising department named Esther Glickstein Rose was the one who came up with the winning name.

Now, nearly 60 years later, the Big Mac is still made with the same seven ingredients. Although the jingle revealed all of the components in a Big Mac, the recipe for the special sauce has remained a secret. A former corporate chef for McDonald's, however, shared his recipe for recreating the special sauce at home on TikTok.