This Fast Food Chain Has The Hands-Down Best Signature Dessert
Drive-thru dessert is one of the best ways to treat yourself after a long day. And there are plenty of places you go to pick up a little ice cream or single-serving cake without even getting out of your car. McDonald's has its Hot Fudge Sundae, Taco Bell has it's iconic Cinnamon Twists, and Wendy's is known for its Frosty. But there's one fast food chain you shouldn't skip when you're seeking out a little dessert on the go. Next time you want a quick bite of something sweet, swing into the drive-thru of the king of Butterburgers itself: Culver's.
We love a quick dessert so much that we ranked the best and worst fast food sweets, visiting a handful of the most popular fast food chains to find the restaurant with the best signature dessert. Culver's Concrete Mixers took the cake in our contest, winning over chocolate chip cookies, brownies, apple pies, and other milkshakes. And it's no wonder these custard-based milkshake-style creations are a hit with consumers — there are dozens of flavor combinations and mix-ins like fresh berries, candy bars, sprinkles, and chocolate syrup.
What makes Culver's Concrete Mixers a fan-favorite fast food dessert?
Culver's Concrete Mixers are thick and creamy, tangy and sweet, all at the same time. And you can really color outside of the lines when you're ordering a Concrete Mixer from Culver's because you build them yourself as you order. The first choice you make is between a vanilla or chocolate custard base. Two mix-ins come with the order, but you can pay for as many extra mix-ins as you want. And, just like those who invented their own dirty soda at McDonalds, customers at Culver's have created some incredible Concrete Mixer combinations.
Cookie dough-flavored Concrete Mixers are one of the popular creations at Culver's, a mixture of vanilla custard with chunks of real cookie dough, topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. Other great flavors include a minty Concrete Mixer with Oreo cookies, a salted caramel Concrete Mixer with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Berry Cobbler Concrete Mixers — made with a cool combo of tangy frozen custard, your choice of fresh blueberries, raspberries and strawberries, plus a dusting of granola for garnish.