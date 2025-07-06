This Fast Food Chain Has The Hands-Down Best Signature Dessert

Drive-thru dessert is one of the best ways to treat yourself after a long day. And there are plenty of places you go to pick up a little ice cream or single-serving cake without even getting out of your car. McDonald's has its Hot Fudge Sundae, Taco Bell has it's iconic Cinnamon Twists, and Wendy's is known for its Frosty. But there's one fast food chain you shouldn't skip when you're seeking out a little dessert on the go. Next time you want a quick bite of something sweet, swing into the drive-thru of the king of Butterburgers itself: Culver's.

We love a quick dessert so much that we ranked the best and worst fast food sweets, visiting a handful of the most popular fast food chains to find the restaurant with the best signature dessert. Culver's Concrete Mixers took the cake in our contest, winning over chocolate chip cookies, brownies, apple pies, and other milkshakes. And it's no wonder these custard-based milkshake-style creations are a hit with consumers — there are dozens of flavor combinations and mix-ins like fresh berries, candy bars, sprinkles, and chocolate syrup.