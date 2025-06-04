The Dirty Soda Worth Ordering On Your Next McDonald's Run

Children of the '90s will remember filling your cup with every flavor from the soda fountain, creating new (and sometimes terrible) sodas for you and your friends to try. Sonic took the whole concept to the next level with its endless list of flavor mix-ins for soda, and the trend has just continued. You can get a unique mix of flavors in sodas pretty much everywhere now. But there's something nostalgic about mixing your own DIY drink at a fast-food soda fountain — where you can get as crazy as you want with the portions and flavor combinations. And next time you get the urge to dive into some pseudo mixology, run over to McDonald's and mix yourself up an orange cream dirty soda at the fountain drink station.

Dirty sodas are any kind of soda that has a little something extra like flavorings, cream, fruit, and other mix-ins. They're what you reach for when you want a little treat on top of your usual soda, something that looks pretty or tastes a little more special. And creating that bougie-feeling, creamy treat at McDonald's is as easy as adding coffee creamer to orange Hi-C from the fountain machine.