Why You Should Wrap Your Sandwiches Deli-Style, Even At Home

It sometimes feels silly to buy a sandwich at a deli, because no matter how good it is, there's that nagging question in the back of your mind: Couldn't you have made this at home? Sandwiches are deceptively simple, with common ingredients and minimal prep time, but they somehow never taste quite as good when you make them for yourself. But maybe they could, if you incorporate one shockingly straightforward tip: Wrap your sandwiches in parchment paper, even if you're making it at home.

It might feel like the main point of wrapping a deli sub is making it easier to take your order to-go from Subway, Togo's, or whichever sandwich shop reigns supreme in your state — but there are actually a lot of benefits apart from a less-messy handhold. The wrap compresses the hoagie, better distributing the toppings and condiments without letting them spill, and makes each bite more consistently flavor-packed. And if you let it sit in the wrapping for a few minutes, those juicy flavors can marinate the meat and bread, further spreading out the flavor. Plus, it feels fancy, so that also helps.