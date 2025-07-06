Why You Should Wrap Your Sandwiches Deli-Style, Even At Home
It sometimes feels silly to buy a sandwich at a deli, because no matter how good it is, there's that nagging question in the back of your mind: Couldn't you have made this at home? Sandwiches are deceptively simple, with common ingredients and minimal prep time, but they somehow never taste quite as good when you make them for yourself. But maybe they could, if you incorporate one shockingly straightforward tip: Wrap your sandwiches in parchment paper, even if you're making it at home.
It might feel like the main point of wrapping a deli sub is making it easier to take your order to-go from Subway, Togo's, or whichever sandwich shop reigns supreme in your state — but there are actually a lot of benefits apart from a less-messy handhold. The wrap compresses the hoagie, better distributing the toppings and condiments without letting them spill, and makes each bite more consistently flavor-packed. And if you let it sit in the wrapping for a few minutes, those juicy flavors can marinate the meat and bread, further spreading out the flavor. Plus, it feels fancy, so that also helps.
How to perfect the deli wrap
First things first: There are some sandwiches you should wrap, and some you should leave as-is. Both hot and cold sandwiches can be wrapped (in fact, the wrap is great at helping cheese stay warm and melty on toasted sandwiches), but if you want to keep your sandwich from getting soggy, you'll need to use thick, crusty bread. Anything thinner, and the condensing is likely to cause your condiments to bleed straight through. It's also worth noting that the technique works especially well with a sandwich that's packed full with meat and cheese — try crumpling your cold cuts to squeeze extra protein into each layer, and don't be afraid to add a lot. It's what any self-respecting deli would do.
Practically, the process of wrapping is simple. Cut a square piece of parchment paper — it's the ideal material because it allows airflow to keep your bread soft, but stops condiments from escaping — and lay your sub on it diagonally across one of the corners. Alternatively, you can use aluminum foil for hot sandwiches to keep the heat trapped inside for longer. Roll it up towards the top point, folding in the edges, and secure with a fold or a piece of tape. Give it a few minutes to marinate, then cut your sandwich in half, and enjoy the beautiful cross section. Then dig into the best balanced sandwich bite you've ever hand-crafted.