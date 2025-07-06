Give Your Homemade Strawberry Jam An Extra Kick With This Common Canned Ingredient

Jam has roots in ancient Egyptian culture, where they learned to preserve fruits in honey. This culinary skill, which became the basis of fruit preservation, was used by the ancient Greeks. In the European middle ages, sugar became prominent. The wealthy used it to preserve exotic fruits, which became the preferred way to eat jam among the aristocracy, and later the rest of the world.

There is a difference between jam and its cousin jelly, which might surprise some folks. They're basically interchangeable, but jelly is strained and jam has fruit pieces left intact, making it chunky. Most people recognize the use of jam and jelly in their PB&J sandwiches, but tangy and mildly acidic jam can be used in sandwiches using savory ingredients too, such as roasted vegetables or cured meats, as it cuts through the fat. Strawberry ginger ale jam would add a bright, sharp touch to any combination of foods traditionally served with jelly or jam.

Ginger ale has a more modern origin story, beginning as a version of ginger beer, which was brewed in Victorian England. Ginger ale was created by a pharmacist in Canada, and had no alcohol, though it was used during the prohibition as a mixer to mask the flavor of alcohol. The sweet ginger flavor is great as a beverage as well as an ingredient in other dishes, like our jam.